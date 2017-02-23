Hook and Hunting: Cadillac DNR Gets Ready For Upcoming Fish Clinics

The Department of Natural Resources in Cadillac is getting ready for its upcoming fishing clinics.

The Hard Water School Ice Fishing Clinic on Saturday is already full, but there are several other classes coming up.

People can still sign up for Walleye, Steelhead and Bass clinics, which start at the end of March.

Classes cover many different topics like setting up equipment and knowing where to fish. The DNR says it can work with people of all skill levels.

"A lot of times people are hesitant, because they think it's for more advanced people or they think maybe they've been doing this for 20 years and it's too basic but we get a variety of people in here," said Ed Shaw.

