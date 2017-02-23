Leroy Community Gives Student The Gift Of Sight

A girl born legally blind, getting the surprise of a lifetime.

Serenity Aug has Oculo-Cutaneous Albinism.

To help her see, she needs a special pair of high-tech glasses.

The Leroy community worked together to raise enough money to give serenity the gift of sight.

She was there as Serenity saw things for the very first time.

Serenity's new glasses act like a camera, giving her 20-20 vision.

But her family couldn't afford the $15,000 price tag. That's when the Leroy community spirit kicked in.



"She's so strong. She's very strong," said Eric Aug.

Serenity Aug's life has been filled with overcoming obstacles and facing adversity.

"We found out when she was a few months old that she was legally blind it was very difficult to understand," said Sheana Aug.

An uphill battle....

"It's been a journey," Eric Aug said.

Her family faces together every day.

"Each hurdle that we clear as we come along has just been incredible," Eric Aug said.

"Since I've been doing it for 11 years it has been actually getting easier on me," Serenity said.

Back in August Serenity's parents made her a promise.

"We don't know how, don't know when, but you will have these some day. We thought it would be years before she got them," Sheana said.

But the Leroy community couldn't wait for Serenity see. They raised more than $20,000. And just six months later....

"It looks so clear where I can see everyone," Serenity said.

At a special ceremony, in front of her Pine River classmates and family Serenity saw people for the first time. Including her best friend who came thousands of miles for this moment.

"I've missed you so much. I've missed you more than you know. I said I'd give up the whole world just to see you," Kylie said.

After three years....

"I still can't believe you're here," Serenity said.

This dynamic duo, once again attached at the hip.

And serenity will see from now on, knowing the community and her family will always stand by her side.

"I love you use this gift to the best of your abilities and I know you will. We are going to see you succeed," Sheana said.

"I love you, I love you too," Serenity said.

The Superintendent hopes to have a different community project every year.

