Consumers Energy Foundation Donates $50,000 To Local Early Childhood Project

Consumers Energy is giving a boost in funds to help local kids become school ready.

Thursday Consumers Energy Foundation awarded the 5toOne project a $50,000 check at its Incredible Mo's site.

The project is part of the Great Start Collaborative and focuses on early childhood development in the five county region.

Carolyn Bloodworth of the foundation says having families at Thursday's donation that much more special.

“We are incredibly proud to see the families utilizing the great resources that have been put together with this important resource.”

Tammy Walsh has three kids participating and says, “To me it's wow, I mean it's awesome because this group to have that much invested into it it's great it's so many things they can do with that and grow, it's awesome.”

Since the project started in 2014, Consumers Energy Foundation has donated more than $200,000.