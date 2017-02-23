Leelanau County Fruit Farmers Relieved After Return Of Winter Weather

Local fruit farmers have been anticipating the return of winter weather since the start of the record breaking warmth.

“The warming up now isn't the main problem it's what happens in the few weeks afterward.”

When word got out about this week's warm-up the first thing that came to mind for cherry and berry farmer Steve Bardenhagen was the damage done in the past.

“In 2012 we had a once in a lifetime event where we had no cherries because we had 70 degrees for like a week in March, the buds got moving and then they froze out and so the last time it happened before that was 2000 so that's what I was thinking about; I hope this isn't another one of those.”

One more day around 60 degrees could have been one too many for him and Francis Otto at Cherry Bay Orchards.

“If we'd have stayed warm too long and the buds started to swell then I can't have that chance to get the hardiness to develop back into them again so you kind of get to a point of no return that you can't go back.”

While Thursday is a sign that the weather is making its way back to winter, farmers still have concerns.

Bardenhagen says, “The concern for strawberries is that we lost our snow cover so we don't have that insulating layer and so if a really cold snap were to come along it could do damage.”

But they're keeping their faith in Mother Nature, hoping she won't let them down.

Otto says, “If the temperatures keep hovering right here or around 30 degrees that's almost perfect, but if it drops down suddenly to get to 10 degrees or 15 degrees then we can start getting a little bit of damage in there.”