Boyne City Man Officially Charged For Recording Girls in Shower

A Boyne City man is now formally charged after police say recorded videos of two girls getting in the shower while their family visited him for the weekend.

Thursday, Benoni Enciso was officially charged with possession of child sexually abusive material, surveillance of an unclothed person, eavesdropping and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was the girls' youth pastor from downstate.

Court documents say one girl found an iPhone recording when she got out of the shower and then found a similar video of her sister.

"It's a very serious violation. It's a very serious invasion of privacy for the family and for those girls and especially by somebody that they had a lot of trust in," Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither said. "They had developed trust over a long period of time."

Court documents say the videos show Enciso putting the iPhone in the bathroom.

Police seized computers and other evidence at the house they will have forensically tested.