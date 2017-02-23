Northern Michigan Lawmakers Explain Why They Voted Against Income Tax Plan

After a 12-hour session, the Michigan House voted down a bill to lower the state’s income tax.

The bill was introduced by Northern Michigan Representative Lee Chatfield.

But it fell three votes short.

“I'm willing to have that discussion and I'm willing to vote for tax relief. We just have to do this smartly,” says Rep. Larry Inman.

“So here we go last night, we have to vote on this bill with having no knowledge of what the cuts will be,” Rep. Inman says.

Representative Larry Inman says the process of how the bill was handled concerned him.

“We have had absolutely no discussion regarding these cuts. We've had no discussion about funding priorities. We've had no discussion about replacement revenue. There are many things that are priorities in the budget that I care very deeply about,” Rep. Inman says.

The bill would have lowered the state income tax from 4.25 to 3.9% over the next four years.

But it would’ve meant less money for the state’s general fund.

“So we're asked to make this cut with absolutely no discussion about how we're going to handle the reduction of expenses in the state budget,” Rep. Inman says. “My main concern was that.”

Lawmakers say if the bill passed, the state's general fund balance could lose up to $2 million, which could lead to cuts for other things like fixing our crumbling roads.

Losing funding for fixing roads, helping schools, or boosting state tourism campaigns could have an impact on Northern Michigan.

“Would it certainly put a little bit of money back in folks pockets and businesses checkbooks, yeah potentially it could,” says Kent Wood, Director of Government Relations at the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. “But based on the size of what people might be getting back versus what our needs are right there from an infrastructure standpoint, it just didn't make sense.”