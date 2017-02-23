Fire Investigators Determine Cause Of Bay Harbor House Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Fire Investigators Determine Cause Of Bay Harbor House Fire

An update on a fire that destroyed a Bay Harbor home, fire investigators have determined the cause.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety says the fire started in the boathouse from a piece of equipment that malfunctioned.

The fire happened more than a week ago in Bay Harbor.

Work was being done at the home, but investigators say that did not play a role.

They do not believe it was suspicious.