Newaygo County Deputies Investigating Death of 14-Month-Old Girl

"Anything to do with a little baby like that...I just don't understand why," says Cheryl Plotts.

A community is looking for answers after a 14-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive in her home.

She died a week later.

Court documents show baby Laylah Heether was home with her stepfather in Newaygo County when it happened.

CPS responded and Laylah was hospitalized, until her death Tuesday.

Medical examiners there say her injuries point to physical and sexual abuse.

"I remember the day Laylah came home from the hospital,” says Troy Hitts. “It's sad, it's devastating."

Troy says he's known Laylah's mother and biological father for years, and this hurts.

"Laylah was a sweetheart of a girl. We'll never get to know what she was going to grow up to be. She could've changed the world," says Troy.

According to court documents, Wayne Brown was home with the child, and claims Laylah fell off the couch.

But a sexual abuse examiner says there were clear signs of abuse.

There were also old injuries.

"You think that you know somebody or think that somebody's changing their lifestyle just to find out that's not the case at all," says Troy.

We went to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office for answers. They eventually told us this is an ongoing investigation and couldn't talk.

Others, like Cheryl Plotts, have family living nearby and have questions.

"But I got a little great-granddaughter, so it makes me a little bit worried about next door," explains Cheryl. "If he did it, I want him to be punished."

The court documents point to Brown having a past criminal record involving drugs and abuse against Laylah's mother.

While the investigation continues, Troy says let the rumors go and let the family grieve.

"You got the parents, you got the grandparents, the people that aren't directly involved in the family, but you have people from the outside attacking at a time when they should be able to come together as a family," says Troy.

Wayne Brown has not been charged with anything connected to Laylah's death at this time.