Men Rescued After Snowmobile Breaks Through Ice On Little Glen Lake

Two men rescued from frigid water Wednesday morning after their snowmobile broke through the ice on Little Glen Lake.

The Glen Lake fire chief says the men went out on the snowmobile to try and catch fish.

What they hadn't planned for was how thin the ice was after warm temperatures over the past few days.

Both men are okay, and the snowmobile was recovered from the lake.

Locals say they won't be going out on the ice anytime soon, even as things re-freeze.

“It’s gonna take a while for this to tighten up, I don't think a quick freeze is gonna change my mind of going out there. There are people that like fish, I think you can go to Carlson’s in Traverse and get it cheaper than falling through the ice out here. I don't know if fish are worth risking your life for,” John DePuy, Glen Lake resident said.

John says while smaller lakes like Little Glen may freeze faster, they also thaw more easily