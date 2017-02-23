TNT: Two Parolees Accused of Selling Heroin Out of Benzonia Motel Rooms

A tip led drug team detectives to two parolees, who they say were selling heroin out of motel rooms.

The Traverse Narcotics Team says detectives set up surveillance on the motel rooms in Benzonia and saw “active narcotics activity”.

Investigators were able to stop the men while they were driving.

Detectives say that's when one of the men swallowed packaged heroin.

The man admitted he and another man were about to deliver it.

Detectives found more evidence of drug trafficking in the parolee's rooms.

They have not said if the two men have been arrested.