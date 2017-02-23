Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Heart Healthy Snacks

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

This week Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, have some heart healthy options to feed your family.

Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

• 1-2 roasted beets

• 1 15 oz. can (1 3/4 cup) cooked chickpeas, mostly drained

• zest of one large lemon

• juice of half a large lemon

• healthy pinch salt and black pepper

• 2 large cloves garlic, minced

• 2 teaspoons coriander

• ½ cup tahini

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. Roast beets - Preheat oven to 375°F, remove the stem and most of the root from your beets, and scrub and wash them underwater until clean.

2. Wrap beets in foil, drizzle on a bit of oil, wrap tightly, and roast for one hour or until a knife inserted falls out without resistance. They should be tender. Set in the fridge (in a bowl to catch juice) to cool to room temperature.

3. Once your beet is cooled and peeled, quarter it and place it in your food processor. Blend until only small bits remain.

4. Add remaining ingredients except for olive oil and blend until smooth.

5. Drizzle in olive oil as the hummus is mixing.

6. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed, adding more salt, lemon juice or olive oil if needed. If it’s too thick, add a bit of water.

7. Will keep in the fridge for up to a week. Enjoy with favorite veggies or pita chips.

Avocado Whip

Ingredients:

• 2 avocados, pitted and peeled

• 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (2-3 limes)

• 2 tablespoons tahini

• 1/4 cup chopped onion

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper

Instructions:

1. Combine all in a food processor; process until smooth (about 30 seconds).

2. Transfer to serving dish. (To make up to 6 hours ahead, set aside 1 TBSP lime juice; drizzle over surface and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate.) Garnish with fresh pepper.

3. Serve with favorite veggies or corn or pita chips. Enjoy!

Olive Tapenade

Ingredients:

• About ½ pound of Kalamata and green olives, pitted

• 1 anchovy fillet, rinsed

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons capers

• 3 fresh basil leaves

• 1-2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. Rinse olives in cool water.

2. Place all ingredients in food processor. Process to combine thoroughly, until it becomes a coarse paste.

3. Transfer to bowl and serve with favorite vegetables and toast points. Enjoy!

