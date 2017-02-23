Missing Montcalm County Man's Body Found

Montcalm County deputies found the body of a missing man.

Eric Hodge had not been seen since Jan. 26.

He was reported missing three weeks ago, and his body was found Wednesday in the woods near Edmore.

Hodge was originally from out of state.

His roommate did not know where he was, and neither did Hodge's family.

Medical examiners will do an autopsy.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says Hodge's death does not appear suspicious, and deputies say there's no threat to anyone living nearby.