What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Starcut Ciders Celebration, Mardi Gras, Suds & Snow

Ciders, snow monsters, suds and samples.

Winter weather doesn't slow us down in Northern Michigan.

Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, has a look at some of the upcoming events happening near you.

Short's Brewing Company in Bellaire is celebrating another year of cider making in Northern Michigan with their 2nd annual Starcut Ciders Celebration!

Taking place at the pub in Bellaire on Feb. 25, they'll be taking over 10 taps and pouring a variety of their ciders.

To commemorate the occasion, they'll be releasing the ninth cider in their Erraticus series, Erraticus Elita, a sparkling blend of barrel-aged wild ciders.

In true Starcut fashion, they encourage you to don your favorite plaid shirt for your trip to the pub.

Let the good times roll at Crystal Mountain on Mardi Gras weekend!

Kick the fun off on Friday, March 3, with mask making with the snow monsters, and get ready for a full day of fun on Saturday.

Collect all the beads you can find, starting with your first set upon check-in, and earn more with games throughout the day and a scavenger hunt on the mountain.

Get involved in the downhill alpine race, Mardi Gras costume contest, a BBQ, rail jam, live music and more.

Suds & Snow is back in Traverse City for an afternoon filled with beer, wine and cider, food sampling from local restaurants and food trucks, and of course snowshoeing -- the perfect winter combination!

The annual Suds & Snow event on March 4 includes a half-mile hike through the backwoods of Timber Ridge Resort, where they'll host two live-music stages featuring local musicians, more than 12 craft breweries serving beer, wine, and cider and local food vendors.

The original Traverse City winter microbrew event is set to be Northern Michigan's premier "Party in the Woods" this winter.