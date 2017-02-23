Newaygo Man Dies After Mecosta County Car Crash

A Newaygo man is dead after crashing his car in Mecosta County.

It happened just before 5 Wednesday afternoon on northbound US 131, near Jefferson Road, in Aetna Township.

The Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post says 88-year-old James Kellogg drove off the roadway, into the median, up the embankment and crashed into a large tree.

Investigators believe Kellogg suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

He was taken to Spectrum Hospital in Big Rapids where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was involved in the crash.