Sargento Expands Cheese Recall Over Listeria Concerns

Sargento is pulling more products because of worries over listeria.

The company is recalling an additional seven types of cheese, including sliced Colby, Muenster and pepper jack.

The list also includes tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced Colby jack, shredded chef blends four-cheese pizzeria and artisan blends double shredded cheddar.

Several other cheese products were recalled last week.

No one's gotten sick.

You can find the full list of the recalled cheese here.