Projects You Pin: Fizzy Bath Bombs

If you’re looking to make bath time more ‘spa like’, this may be the project for you.

Bath bombs have grown in popularity over the years, and this easy recipe helps you make them at home for a fraction of the cost!

Kalin and Erin tried this project for this week’s Projects You Pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!

Recipe:

- ½ cup baking soda

- ¼ cup corn starch

- ¼ cup Epsom salt

- ¼ citric acid

- 3-4 tsp melted coconut oil

- 1-2 tsp water

Combine all dry ingredients and then gradually add wet ingredients. When mixture can be firmly pressed into mold, put into ‘bath bomb mold’ and allow to dry for 24 hours.