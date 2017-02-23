Man Now Charged With Two Cheboygan County Armed Robberies

A man is now charged with holding up two party stories at gunpoint in Cheboygan County.

Jonathan Daniels was arraigned for the second crime Wednesday.

His new charges include one count of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm.

Police say they connected him to an armed robbery at the Next Door Food Store Marathon Station in Cheboygan.

That’s on top of the charges he was already arraigned for, the armed robbery at Pat and Gary's in Indian River.

That happened later the same day.

Tuscarora Township police say they arrested Daniels after a five mile foot chase following the robbery at Pat and Gary's.

They say Daniels walked into both party stores with a black handgun and demanded cash and cartons of cigarettes.