Northern Michigan University Warns Students About Hanging Hammoc

Northern Michigan University Warns Students About Hanging Hammocks On Trees

Northern Michigan University is warning students about hanging hammocks on trees in the city of Marquette.

Hammocks are allowed on NMU's campus, but school administrators say the city told them that hammocks have been damaging trees in public areas like Presque Isle Park.

The warning prohibits attaching rope, wire, nails or signs to trees.

Police in Marquette plan to step up enforcement rules.

Tickets start at $25.