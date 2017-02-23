Troopers Arrest Woman Who Showed Up Drunk To Pick Up Friend From Traffic Stop

State police arrested a woman who showed up drunk to pick up her friend from a traffic stop.

Troopers from the Houghton Lake post pulled over a woman on LaChance Road in Missaukee County's Lake Township. She was driving with a suspended license.

The trooper gave her a ticket and told her to call someone who could pick her up.

When her ride showed up, troopers checked her license and could smell alcohol on her breath.

They arrested the 40-year-old woman after they found she had a high blood alcohol level.

Troopers say she admitted to having "a couple beers" before bed.