Two Men Rescued After Snowmobile Falls Through Ice On Little Glen Lake

Two men had to be pulled out of Little Glen Lake Wednesday after their snowmobile fell through the thin ice.

The Glen Lake fire chief says the men were trying to take a snowmobile out on the lake Wednesday morning to catch fish.

The machine fell through the ice in about eight feet of water.

The men were able to get to a shallower spot and the fire department helped get them back to shore.

The fire chief says no one should be out on Big Glen or Little Glen Lake right now.