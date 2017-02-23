A cancer physician at Munson Medical Center is thankful to be where she is today.

Dr. Yelena Kier moved to Traverse City with her family two years ago to work at Munson Medical Center.

But she grew up in Russia, and at the age of three, experienced the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Tonight she’s sharing what she remembers and how she applies it to her practice today.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson have more in this special report – The Chernobyl Experience.

Dr. Yelena Kier knew she wanted to go into the medical field since early high school.

“As a child, as a small child, I thought that helping people was the greatest thing in the world and as I grew older I realized the best way in my opinion to help people is to be a physician,” says Dr. Kier.

For the past two years, she’s been treating patients at Munson Medical Center.

From anemia to lymphomas and leukemia’s, working in hematology/oncology is what she loves.

“Just grateful and humbled,” says Dr. Kier. “I am humbled by my patients every day and I'm grateful for the ability to be here.”

That feeling of gratefulness comes after Dr. Kier was exposed to the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Dr. Kier grew up in Tula, a city in Russia.

But on April 28, 1986 she was less than 50 miles away from Chernobyl.

“There was no information that was really given. I think there was a lot of fear and panic because no one really knew what was going on,” Dr. Kier says. “There was an increase military presence with military trucks and personnel in the area. They were hosing down trucks and maybe even people with water.”

Dr. Kier’s family decided to drive back to Russia.

“All I remember is when I came home, since my family most of them were electrical engineers, we had a Geiger counter at home and my mom told me when she held it over myself, as well as my clothes, it went off. So a lot of things I had were highly radioactive and had to be destroyed,” says Dr. Kier.

While Dr. Kier was only three-years-old when the Chernobyl disaster occurred, she used what she remembers and has learned about the experience.

“I can imagine how frightening it was for adults to not have information. To not know what's happening and just to be scared for themselves, their children, their families,” Dr. Kier says. “I've taken that and I've tried to translate that to my practice of oncology because when patients come in here, so many times, they've just received a devastating diagnosis and they're scared and they want answers and they really just want someone to hold their hand and show them the path that will benefit them the most.

From growing up in Russia, to living on the East Coast, and studying medicine in several different states, Dr. Kier's patients say they are thankful her journey has brought her to Munson Medical Center.

“She's your support person,” says DeWayne Hunter, one of Dr. Kier’s patients. “They say you hold on, you grab, you cry, and then you do your examinations.”

Dr. Kier’s main focus is on her patient’s health, but she’s also making sure she doesn’t become another health statistic of the Chernobyl disaster.

“I myself had a thyroidectomy several years because the frequent screenings were getting to be too much. It was too much with the worry and the concern and every time you know the phone rings and you have this fear of what's going to happen,” Dr. Kier says.

“Have more appreciation for other people and their life experiences and what they've gone through, what goes into making them who they are. What they've lived through,” Hunter says.

“I don't know what my patients go through, but I hope I can relate to them on a small level,” says Dr. Kier.