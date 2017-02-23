Indiana Police Release Recording In Connection With Murder Investigation

An update on a murder investigation in Indiana.

Two teenage girls were found dead along a hiking trail last week.

Police say an image and a video recording of a man's voice were found on one of the victim's cell phones, taken the same day they disappeared.

Now police are looking to the public for help identifying him.

The chilling recording of a man's voice saying “Down the hill,” and the photo are giving police a major lead in their investigation into the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Police are not saying if anything else was found on the cell phone and they aren't certain if the voice on the recording is that of the man in the picture.

They're hoping the girls' quick thinking will help them track down the killer.