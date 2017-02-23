Cadillac Businesses Use Hearts To Spread Local Love

Businesses in downtown Cadillac are using hearts to spread a little local love.

For the remainder of February, all Downtown Cadillac Association retail members will have a heart at their store.

People are encouraged to take pictures of themselves with their favorite downtown business and post them to either their personal Facebook page or the Downtown Cadillac page.

The DCA will then pick two winners a week to receive $25 gift certificates.

Sarah Freed of Toy Town of Cadillac says the picture competition is being done to encourage people to get out and support downtown Cadillac in a fun way; “We actually have these hearts downtown to really support the community. It really does create jobs, hold jobs for our community and it makes it so you can get unique things in our downtown, keep it alive and looking beautiful.”

If you'd like to post your picture click here.