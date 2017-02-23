Michigan House Defeats Bill To Lower State Income Tax

The Republican-led Michigan House has defeated a bill to lower the state's income tax.

The bill fell three votes short of passage early Thursday morning.

The legislation would have lowered the 4.25 percent income tax to 4.05 percent by 2019 and then to 3.9 percent by 2021 as long as the state's savings is not below $1 billion.

12 Republicans joined all but one Democrat in opposing the legislation.

GOP House Speaker Tom Leonard says republican representative Jason Sheppard voted against the bill after telling others he would vote yes.

Speaker Leonard says that is unacceptable, and removed Representative Sheppard as Chairman of the Financial Services Committee.

Republican Diana Farrington is the new Chairwoman of the committee.