MTM On The Road: PlantMasters of Suttons Bay Thinking Green This - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: PlantMasters of Suttons Bay Thinking Green This February

Posted: Updated:

With 200,000 square feet of greenhouse and over 65 years of experience, the mindset at PlantMasters of Suttons Bay is always one to think spring. Just twelve miles north of Traverse City, the northern Michigan plant destination is already growing a beautiful spring with new seedlings and items arriving every day. Today we join the green gurus for a lush getaway live on Michigan This Morning!