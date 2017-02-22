Antrim Co. Woman Will Spend Nearly Six Years In Prison For Money Laundering

An Antrim County woman will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to a multi-state money laundering scam.

Sarah Bolhuis was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

She also has to pay back more than $5 million in restitution.

Federal investigators say the scheme lasted from 2006 to 2015.

They say she laundered money through several companies, lying to clients about providing financial and investment loan opportunities.