Consumers Energy Grant Will Help Bring Arctic Grayling Back To M - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Consumers Energy Grant Will Help Bring Arctic Grayling Back To Michigan

Posted: Updated:

A grant was awarded to bring a species of fish back to Michigan waters.

The Consumers Energy Foundation grant worth more than $100,000 will support efforts to re-introduce the Arctic Grayling.

There are two parts.

The first, collecting data in the Upper Big Manistee River.

The second, engaging Michigan citizens.

Organizations involved include the DNR, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and Michigan Tech.