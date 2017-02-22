Cadillac Crews Start Road Maintenance

Road crews are taking advantage of the spring-like weather by doing some early maintenance.

Crews in Cadillac took to the streets to fill potholes.

It's a project they normally start after winter ends.

The unseasonably warm temperatures gave them a jump start, and the Street Superintendent says it already has them thinking about summer.

"Just planning for summer, it feels like it's right around the corner for now with this warm up and unfortunately I think it's going to cool back down and we will go back in to winter mode," Ken Payne said.

Ken Payne says they're ready to switch back to snow removal if we end up getting another winter storm.