Mecosta County Hunters React To CWD Investigation

The DNR continues to field questions from concerned hunters about chronic wasting disease in a Northern Michigan community.

The DNR hosted another meeting at Morely Stanwood High School.

Two samples submitted by a Mecosta County Deer Farm came back positive for CWD in January.

Since then, the DNR and the Department Of Agriculture have been investigating if those deer came from the farm or if they were taken from a processor.

Hunters are now very concerned CWD could be in the free range population.

The DNR has already tested around 70 deer and so far none have come back with CWD.

But that still hasn't put may people at ease.

It's the main question on the minds of hundreds of people in Mecosta County, is CWD in the deer farm, or in the free range population?

"I'm trying to answer the hard question there is an investigation ongoing. Some actions have been taken. We are continuing to see what it leads to and actions will be taken when it's complete," said the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Now the DNR and the Department of Agriculture are trying to find out by collecting nearly 3,000 samples including sharpshooting close to where CWD was found.

"The major part of our surveillance effort is going to rely on hunters and if we can reach 2800 deer out of the 9 township area not find CWD then we are done looking we can say it's not detectable," said Chad Stewart.

The meeting drew in people who had a lot to say.

"They don't know where the deer came from so my question is I don't see how they can start shooting deer when they don't know where they came from," said Don Nelson.

"It's up to us as a community to come together we need to pinpoint whether it's the deer farm or the butcher shop, check the road kill, check the locals check deer that are brought in," said Colton Dillree.

And now people are left wondering what this means for hunting.

"It's going to be detrimental to any recreational hunting along with businesses. Livelihoods are being shut down and many people in the area rely on venison as a good source too not just recreational," said Colton Dillree.

The DNR hopes to have their samples done in a year.

Criminal charges could also come from the investigation into the deer farmer.