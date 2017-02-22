Lifesaving Awards Given to Grand Traverse Sheriff Deputies, Community Member

Honoring those who keep our communities safe.

Lifesaving Awards were given to Grand Traverse County deputies Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department awarded seven of their deputies with Lifesaving Awards.

Those awards are for specific positive actions they took in the community that saved a life.

Alongside the awards, one community member was also recognized on Wednesday.

Cody Lipe saved a man's life after his car slid off an icy road in December.

Lipe is a firefighter for Grand Traverse Metro Fire and says it was instinct to get out and help.

He found the man without a pulse, and immediately began CPR compressions for nearly 10 minutes until EMS arrived.

“It’s really humbling and to get an award, it feels great. I always just think that I’m doing my job, but it’s not. It’s doing more than that and what you're doing is being appreciated and people see it,” says Cody Lipe.

The sheriff's department says their yearly awards ceremony is important for recognizing the work their deputies do.

Those receiving Lifesaving Awards include Sgt. John McPeake, Deputy Peter Leeman, Deputy Terryl O'Neal, Deputy Alison Sumerix, Deputy Matt McKinley, Deputy Mike Makowski and Deputy Mark Roberts.