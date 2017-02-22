Four-Month Construction Begins on US-31 Murchie Bridge in Traverse City

“If it's something that needs to be done, it needs to be done," says Eric Patterson.

Drivers putting up with a new construction project on a busy stretch of US-31 and hoping to see it completed quickly.

Murchie Bridge runs over the Boardman River in Traverse City and has needed improvements for years.

Wednesday, a four month project started, detouring traffic and causing traffic congestion.

“I walk under the bridge and over it quite a bit. It is in really bad condition, especially underneath,” says Jessica Kempf, a Traverse City walker and driver.

Murchie Bridge in Traverse City sees constant foot and vehicle traffic, both above and beneath it. That’s why some drivers say they're concerned about the new construction project. It’s planned to last until early June and is already beginning to slow traffic.

“We live in this neighborhood and we drive over it quite a bit, but we'll just plan accordingly. You just work your way around it. I’d rather have it down to two lanes and know I have a safe bridge,” Kempf goes on to say.

Improvements on the bridge include replacing rails and sidewalks, and includes painting and resurfacing. They’re all changes many in Traverse City are excited to see

“I’m just happy that they're going to fix it,” begins Marilyn Vogel. She goes on, “Everybody uses it and I love it. I love going down there, there is always a good feeling.”

And restaurants like The Cooks House just down the street say they can't think of a better time than now to do the work.

“If we're going to do it, let’s do it now when it's a slow time of the year before, you know, half a million tourists show up. Get it done and get it out of the way,” says chef and co-owner, Eric Patterson.

Patterson goes on to say, “Winter time right now it’s not going to affect I don't think us or anybody here.”

Eric Patterson says the bridge is a bit of an eye sore and sees the changes benefiting Traverse City.

“Anything cosmetic like that, anything that makes this part of the town look better,” Patterson concludes.