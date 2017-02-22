Trump Administration Removes Transgender Student Bathroom Protections

The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that say transgender students are allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen identity.

It will now be the states’ and school districts’ decision to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

This decision is a reversal of President Obama’s directive.

A letter was sent to schools across the country from the Justice and Education departments.

The letter does not provide any new guidance, and says that the earlier decision caused confusion and law suits over how it should be applied.

Transgender rights advocates say that Obama’s original directive was necessary to protect students from discrimination.