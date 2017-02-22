Manistee County Community Foundation Now Has $1.4 Million Permanent Endowment

The Manistee County Community Foundation, now has a $1.4 million permanent endowment that will help them support Manistee County.

It all started when an anonymous donor offered the MCCF $500,000 if they were able to raise an equal amount by the end of 2016.

They raised the money by August and the donor offered to match it if they continued to raise money for the rest of the year.

They ended up raising over $700,000 from community member supporters that was then matched for a total $1.4 million of unrestricted money.

“We are so honored to be entrusted with these special gifts that will help enhance Manistee County community today and forever and it’s so important that these gifts to the limitless fund are unrestricted because that is what provides community foundations,” says Laura Heintzelman.

The foundation will use that money to help support community nonprofits and groups around the county.