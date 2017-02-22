Cadillac Senior Center Switches Meal Provider

A unanimous decision at the Cadillac Senior Center Wednesday to change their meal provider, directors say will help attract more people to the center for meals.

Wednesday, the center provided a sample lunch from Chartwells Catering for people to try instead of their regular Meals on Wheels that is served weekly.

9&10's Taylor Jones spoke to the senior center about why the change was needed.

“We have a lot of people coming to the center and they were not eating, they were coming to the center and they would just be here because it was a great gather place,” says Margo Jacobs, Cadillac Senior Center.

The Cadillac Senior Center has been using Meals on Wheels for years to receive enough food for about 25 people. They serve the food three times a week for lunch at the center.

But in the last three years, the center noticed a problem.

“The meals are being delivered about 10:30 in the morning, so we needed to keep those meals hot for an hour and a half before we actually served them. The problem was by the time we served those meals, they were awful and so the participation in our lunch program has been dropping. They want fresh produce, they want fresh fruit and salads,” says Jacobs.

Because Meals on Wheels couldn't deliver at a later time, the senior center decided to contact Cadillac schools who suggested using Chartwells Catering for their meals. Wednesday, 60 people showed up to try Chartwells food.

“It was refreshing as we walked up to it because the first thing you saw was fresh salad and fresh fruit and of course I like those the best,” says Betty Morrison, Cadillac Senior Center.

After the meal, all 60 eating the food voted to switch to Chartwells.

Directors at the senior center say they can deliver the food 15 minutes before meal time each week, guaranteeing it to be fresh.

"I did vote yes. I think there is plenty there and you’ll have a choice if you don't like this, you’ll have more so I am looking forward to having that on a regular basis,” says Morrison.