Osceola County Deputies Add More Stolen Items To Garage

More stolen items added to a garage that were recovered from Osceola, Clare and Missaukee counties.

Investigators have been unloading them all day on Wednesday into a garage.

Investigators now say the number of stolen items they've recovered is now in the thousands.

Fox 32 News was there Wednesday when deputies unloaded everything from a boat to a pair of boots.

The investigation started Friday when deputies searched a building in Marion and found some of the stolen property.

Three men, Daniel Weaver, Joseph Cruson and James Berube are charged with the thefts.

From here, investigators will have to take inventory in order to get the items back to their owners.

“We have never seen anyone take the small stuff, most people would just leave it, they are taking the boots, the shirts, the hats, gloves, everything. There are thousands of items,” says Sheriff James Crawford, Osceola County.

If you think any of the items belong to you contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Department.