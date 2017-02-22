Cadillac Dealerships Merge to Expand Services, Body Shop

Two car dealerships in Cadillac will become one under a new deal a year in the making.

Don's Auto Clinic Chrysler Dodge Jeep ram announced this morning they bought Highpoint GMC Cadillac.

Together, it will now be Don's Auto Clinic Highpoint GMC Cadillac.

The goal: to expand the dealership and update their body shop.

The acquisition will also help increase inventory.

"It's more of a merger of equals,” says owner Tod Winkle. “They have great things going on, we have great things going on so we are just going to put the two teams together and roll as one."

“The acquisition is just nothing but positive,” says Jerry Koop, General Manager. “It's going to help us out, it'll help them out and it's going to help out the customer, most of all."

The dealership says they also hope to expand their line of premium-select pre-owned vehicles.