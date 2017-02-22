Traverse City West Coach Mike Wilde Remembered After Unexpectedly Passing Away

"He wasn't just a coach of one sport. He was for the kids.”

A leader of students both on and off the basketball court...

A Northern Michigan school remembers a beloved coach who passed away unexpectedly.

Traverse City West girls’ basketball coach Mike Wilde passed away Tuesday night.

He leaves behind a legacy in Traverse City that dates back nearly 30 years.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman found out how the school, parents, and players are remembering their coach.

----------------------------------------------

“We lost a true champion of the students,” says Cathy Meyer-Looze, whose daughter plays on Coach Wilde’s team.

It takes a special kind of person to be a coach for nearly 30 years.

To TCAPS superintendent Paul Soma, he was a colleague and a friend.

Soma says he knew what he could and would do for the athletes.

“Both of my sons had him as a coach,” Soma says. “It seems like anytime we needed to find a coach we were like hey Mike, would you help us out? Always, always was there to help us. Mike was a special guy for our community. He's going to be deeply missed."

Coach Wilde stepped in for the girls’ basketball team halfway through this season after the last coach resigned.

“You almost take for granted somebody that is around that much and now as I reflect on this, oh my goodness, he coached all of those sports,” Soma says. “His impact is certainly in the thousands of students."

Soma says his was an impact that could be felt beyond his own athletes, a difficult task reaching beyond coaching.

"Mike had a special way of connecting with students, connecting with his players and connecting with parents,” Soma says. “That's not easy. Coaching is very difficult. It requires a ton of both hard and soft skills. Mike? Mike had them both."

Cathy Meyer-Looze’s daughter held onto a photo of her coach on her cell phone.

Her mother says the team is heartbroken.

“It’s difficult. My daughter had him for two years. This was her second year,” Meyer-Looze says. "They are struggling because they really want to play for him."

Cathy remembers the life Coach Wilde brought to the students from the sideline and beyond.

“You can tell he loves the kids, so matter what he was doing, if he was coaching basketball, baseball, football, working with the kids that knew campus, he loved the kids,” Meyer-Looze says. “It's sudden that we did lose a true champion of kids."

“I know the players were really pleased to have him as their coach and I know the parents were, too,” Soma says.

A teacher, a leader and an inspiration…

His lessons will linger within his team of Titans.

“I think he's already instilled enough in them to take them forward,” Meyer-Looze says. “My daughter just told me today she knew that he said you always have to play with passion and I think he gave them passion."

“He was respected by everyone,” Soma says. “I've been around this business for 25 years and Mike is one of those guys I don't remember one person every saying one bad thing about the guy. It's because there was nothing bad to say."

Soma says if anyone needs any help coping, the school is offering help.

"We have counselors available and we have already met with the gals from the basketball teams and the guys from the baseball team that he coached,” Soma says. “We are going to be monitoring that over the next few days."

Today would have been Coach Wilde's 59th birthday.

We will let you know as soon as a vigil is planned in his honor.