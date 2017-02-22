Mackinaw City Business Owners Concerned About Federal Seasonal Worker Cap

At the Tip of the Mitt, seasonal businesses are concerned about an H-2B seasonal worker cap coming up in two weeks.

They hope they can hire enough of these H-2B workers,or temporary non-agricultural workers.

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts employs about 1,000 people at hotels, restaurants and other businesses in Mackinaw City.

They've hired about 750 local, American workers.

To close the gap, they typically hire H-2B seasonal workers for the busy season.

The company says they've been approved for less than 70 H-2B workers, and if they can't get more, it could be devastating for the entire area.

"We're going to open up what we can," Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts vice president Joseph Lieghio said, "But out of 1,500 rooms, I mean, you're probably talking 400-500 rooms. So it is a disaster waiting to happen."

Right now, company representatives are in Washington talking to lawmakers.

The company says if the cap isn't lifted, it will also keep any new businesses from being built, meaning a loss in jobs for workers here.