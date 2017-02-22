Carp Lake Home Destroyed in Powerful Propane Explosion

"Had an explosion, house fully engulfed, still getting reports of further explosions," a 911 dispatcher said.

An Emmet County pole barn is in pieces Wednesday after it exploded.

The Carp Lake fire chief says he thinks it was caused by propane.

It happened at a building that served as a place for family to stay and also provided storage.

It's tucked back on Paradise Trl. in Carp Lake in Emmet County.

Just after 11:30 a.m. calls started coming in from both Cheboygan and Emmet counties of people hearing an explosion.

The Carp Lake home is now destroyed.

"I was on my way home from town and saw the smoke and just kept driving and then went by and realized it was my brother's home," a family member of the homeowner Susan Mallory said.

Mallory says her brother and her family were supposed to come up this weekend.

This is where they usually stay.

"Scared that they may have been in there," Mallory said. "Wasn't sure when they were coming, or if, or whatever."

The building has been in the family for years.

It was where Mallory's father lived before he died.

"It was my father's home and it means a lot to him and it means a lot to us that he, you know, got to share in it," Mallory said.

Carp Lake Fire Department says the heat was on when the explosion happened.

There were also several smaller explosions.

The fire chief thinks those came from a gas tank and propane stored inside and around the building, but the original explosion likely came from inside.

"I would have to go with propane," Carp Lake Fire Department Chief Dave Duncan said. "The fire didn't originate from the tank. It originated from an appliance in the house, probably a water heater or something."

"There was nothing we could do than just watch it burn," Mallory said. "Loud explosions, very scary stuff going off and just thankful that nobody got hurt."

Investigators will continue to look into what exactly happened to cause the explosion.

The homeowners say the home was insured and they do plan to rebuild.