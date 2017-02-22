Traverse City Business Discusses Olive Oil Price Jump

The price of olive oil is going up.

Prices have jumped by as much as 20 percent.

The price increase is blamed on bad weather and pests across southern Europe - including Italy.

There, rain knocked buds off trees and plants became infested with the olive fly.

That meant olives had to be harvested early.

Fustini's in downtown Traverse City says thankfully their prices have not been impacted.

“Industry wide, there's been a rise. We have not really been effected by it because we don't buy from such a small geographical area, we buy from a large number of counties. We heard talk about it. It was definitely a concern. We were out in the orchards, we could see that they had the little test strips out in the trees to see what bugs were there,” said Liz Lancashire, manager.

The United States is the third largest market in the world for olive oil.