Northern Michigan Congressman & Immigration Lawyer Discuss President Trump's Illegal Immigration Plan

Many, including people here in Northern Michigan are watching to see what will happen with President Trump's plans to deal with illegal immigration.

Congressman John Moolenaar says these actions are meant to keep our country safe.

But, an immigration lawyer in Traverse City says it's scaring many in immigrant communities - even those who are here legally.

Immigration lawyer Marcelo Betti says he's getting more calls from immigrants in Northern Michigan worried about what will happen to them.

They started coming in after homeland security memos outlined President Trump’s plans on illegal immigration.

“A lot of the calls I've been getting from folks who are concerned, include folks who have green cards. They're here, their legal status is perfectly fine, but they are still concerned that there is going to be a ramp up of anti-immigrant feelings and even they could be targeted, even though they followed all the rules,” said Betti.

He says many are uncertain of what their future may look like.

“On one hand, I have been getting many more calls from folks that are concerned about the new regulations, and they sometime want to pull the trigger on becoming a U.S. citizen rather than remaining as a legal permanent resident. Other times, we have calls from families who have been undocumented for a long time, and they want to know maybe now is the time for us to get some sort of immigration relief,” said Betti.

Betti says he's trying to help, but he, and attorneys like him are just trying to keep up with things that are changing by the hour in Washington.

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar says they are all moves necessary for the country's safety.

“Once the American people know that our borders are secure, that we are keeping our homeland safe, then it's a question of how do we deal with the fact that there are people here who came illegally,” said Moolenaar.

It's not clear what sort of legal challenges these policies and actions could face.