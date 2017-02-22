Police Act Quickly To Save Women From Kalkaska House Fire

“It was very crucial in this case because there were still occupants in the home.”

A daring rescue saved two women from a burning house.

Wednesday, one of them is hospitalized in Grand Rapids with severe life threatening injuries.

The call came in just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

A Kalkaska department of public safety officer and sheriff’s deputy were first to arrive at the house.

It is just off Division Street in the village of Kalkaska.

Smoke and flames were coming from the living room area.

Sergeant Blake Huff and Deputy Ben Hawkins got to the house before the fire department and emergency crews.

The fire was big, and spreading quickly.

But when they heard a woman who is a paraplegic was inside, instinct kicked in and they didn't think twice about running inside to help.

“Everybody deserves a pat on the back for that response," Kalkaska Twp. Fire Chief, Derek Hogerheide said.

Serve and protect, Sgt. Huff and Deputy Hawkins followed that model to a tee, when they were first on the scene of this house fire.

The only thing on their mind was getting 50 year old Mary Jo Tester out of the burning home.

“I went in and started army crawling to her and I gained access to her. Once I gained access to her we started pulling her back out. Then, Deputy Hawkins grabbed a hold of my legs and helped guide me back out to the door we came in originally. Just due to the smoke and the flames,” Sgt. Huff said.

Grace Tester, the homeowner, got out safely.

But her daughter in law, Mary Jo is a paraplegic.

She was trapped inside the living room, where police say the fire started.

“Officers make these spilt second decisions all the time. They assess the situation. They made a decision based on their abilities and knowing each other and what each other's abilities were and they performed a task,” Lt. Glenn Artress, Kalkaska Dept. of Public Safety said.

Because of Grace and Mary Jo's injuries, a Michigan state police fire inspector is on the case, trying to figure out how the fire started.

“It was quite the adrenaline rush. I’m glad we could help and try to possibly safe a life. We try to do our best we can to prevent anything that happens like this and just do our job that we signed up to,” Huff said.

“They're heroes. They put their own lives on the line and went into a situation that was very dangerous," Chief Hogerheide said.

We talked to Grace at the home. She is doing alright.

Mary Jo was flown down to Grand Rapids where she is still being treated for severe life threatening injuries.