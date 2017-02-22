Former Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Teen Girls While They Were Showering

Boyne City police say they arrested a man for recording two teenage girls while they were showering.

Police say the 18- and 15-year-old were staying at his house with their parents and other siblings.

Boyne City police say the man set up a recording device in the bathroom.

They say there is video of both girls.

One of them found it and told their parents.

Police say the family knew the man for many years since he was a youth pastor at a downstate church.

