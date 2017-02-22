9&10 News - IT Support Technician

Heritage Broadcasting is looking for an IT Support Technician in our Cadillac location. Someone who works well both independently and in a team setting, and is an efficient multi-tasker will thrive in this position. The ideal candidate will have a diverse IT background and be comfortable with providing support to both remote and local users. Essential knowledge & skills include computer hardware and software familiarity, a comfortable working knowledge of Windows OS, basic html experience, great communication & problem solving skills, a businesslike manner, and a helpful attitude. Mobile Device Repair, SQL, Wordpress, asp.net, and networking experience are a plus. Responsibilities will include providing support to remote and local users on the aforementioned platforms, end-user support and troubleshooting, and equipment repair and installation. Training will be provided on industry-specific software and standards.

Hours are 8:00am – 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. This position is full time with benefits.



Please submit your resume and cover letter to itjobs@9and10news.com or mail to:



Heritage Broadcasting

Attn: IT Director

P.O. Box 627

Cadillac, MI 49601



No Calls Please.



Heritage Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.