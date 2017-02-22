Man Accused Of Firing Gun While Threatening Woman In Gladwin Cou - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Accused Of Firing Gun While Threatening Woman In Gladwin County

A man accused of firing a gun while threatening a woman is charged with the crime.

Gladwin County deputies were called to a home in Bentley Township around noon Friday.

A witness says Aaron McPherson fired several shots and threatened to kill her.

Deputies arrested McPherson and found the spent ammunition.

He's now facing felonious assault and felony weapons charges.