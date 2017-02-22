Trump Administration Works On Budget, Immigration Concerns

The federal budget, relationships with international leaders and immigration were all concerns for the Trump administration Wednesday.

The president focused in on the federal budget Wednesday at the White House.

He says the budget his administration is inheriting, and the country's finances in general, are a mess.

“I want the American people to know that our budget will reflect their priorities. We'll be directing all of our departments and agencies to protect every last American and every last tax dollar. No more wasted money,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is being tasked with improving relationships with U.S. allies who may be upset about the Trump administration policies.

He's meeting with Australia’s foreign minister Julie Bishop Wednesday.

The president has expressed his frustration about an Obama administration deal that would allow up to 1,500 Muslim immigrants into the U.S. from Australia.