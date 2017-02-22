Senate Passes Legislation To Help Revitalize Certain Areas - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Senate Passes Legislation To Help Revitalize Certain Areas

Communities across the state are a step closer to getting funding to help transform themselves.

Wednesday, the senate passed legislation that would help revitalize areas considered brownfield properties.

Those are places like abandoned buildings, polluted lots, or spots that are expensive for developers to purchase.

Michigan Power to Thrive, a group of organizations and community leaders supports the plan.

It would allow projects to keep part of the new revenue they generate.