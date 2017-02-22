Lawmakers From Michigan Working Together To Underline Importance Of Soo Locks

Lawmakers from Michigan are working together to underline the importance of the Soo Locks.

Wednesday, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow and Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga penned a bicameral, bipartisan letter to the United States Army Corps of Engineers stressing the importance of completing the current study at the Soo Locks in an accurate and timely manner.

This is continuing coverage on something Northern Michigan’s News Leader has been following for decades now.

The Corps is currently re-evaluating a project to build a new lock.

It was authorized by Congress in both 1986 and 2007, but still has yet to happen.

They need to also appropriate funding.

Right now the Poe Lock is the only one large enough to fit thousand foot freighters.

A twin lock hasn't been built because there's not enough federal funding.

The letter reads in part:

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently undertaking an economic reevaluation of a project to build a new navigation lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Locks complex in Michigan.

"This revaluation is necessary due to erroneous assumptions later acknowledged by the Corp in its original economic analysis. We write to ensure that USACE engages stakeholders and considers appropriate transportation alternatives to ensure an accurate benefit-cost ratio analysis for the project, which is critically important to our states and the entire country."

A new lock would take around a decade to build.