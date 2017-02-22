Trump Administration Set To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidelines

The Trump administration is expected to revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity.

The decision would be a reversal of the Obama administration directive made last May.

“I've made this clear and the president's made this clear throughout the campaign that he's a firm believer in state's rights and that certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level,” said Sean Spicer, White House press secretary.

Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination.

Opponents argued it was overreach.