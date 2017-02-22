Trump Administration Set To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidelines

Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.
Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.
We can now show you the man Otsego County deputies say stole mail from people's mailboxes.
We can now show you the man Otsego County deputies say stole mail from people's mailboxes.
An Interlochen man was arrested after police say road rage escalated and a pistol got involved.
An Interlochen man was arrested after police say road rage escalated and a pistol got involved.
A Cadillac man could face years behind bars after investigators say he vandalized equipment belonging to police and fire crews.
A Cadillac man could face years behind bars after investigators say he vandalized equipment belonging to police and fire crews.
A man was charged with trying to steal someone's identity and stalking after police say his plan to get an ex in trouble didn't go as planned.
A man was charged with trying to steal someone's identity and stalking after police say his plan to get an ex in trouble didn't go as planned.
A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Traverse City.
A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Traverse City.
A local drug team investigation lead to the arrest of a Ludington woman for several drug crimes.
A local drug team investigation lead to the arrest of a Ludington woman for several drug crimes.
A homeless man was sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones after he told police a group of men attacked him.
A homeless man was sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones after he told police a group of men attacked him.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.