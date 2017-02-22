Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Now Facing 22 Additional Sex Crime Charges

We have an update on the sex crimes cases tied to an ex-MSU athletics doctor.

Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged Larry Nassar with 22 additional charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Each carries a punishment of up to life in prison

Nassar is accused of abusing young female athletes, explaining it as medical treatment, both at his home and in medical settings.

The report says five victims were under the age of 13 when they were assaulted.

Nassar was a team doctor during four Olympics and also worked as a teacher at Michigan State University.

He was fired in September.

Nassar's attorneys say the doctor didn't do anything wrong.